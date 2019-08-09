Ayushmann Khurrana on Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho’s National Film Awards win: ‘Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work’
Ayushmann Khurrana won the National Film Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun on Friday. He says it is more than his personal win.bollywood Updated: Aug 09, 2019 17:11 IST
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has reacted to his big win at the National Film Awards that were announced on Friday. He won the Best Actor award for playing a blind pianist in Andhadhun. The film also won the Best Hindi film award.
“It’s truly humbling and hugely gratifying to win the coveted National Award. As an artiste, I have always tried to back disruptive content that stands out for its quality content,” Ayushmann said, after the announcement of the prestigious awards.
“Today’s honour is a validation of my hard work, my belief system, my journey in movies and my reason to be an actor in the first place. Over and above my personal win. I’m thrilled that both the films that I have done -- Andhadhun and Badhaai Ho -- have won at the prestigious National Awards. It again validates that people of our country want to see cinema that entertains, that they can cherish, discuss and endorse.”
View this post on Instagram
This was the last day of shoot in Poland. Check out the date in the poster. The year is 2020. 😎 We thought we were making a very interesting gem. Never thought it’ll become such a mammoth of a success, esp in China. Thank you Sriram Raghavan sir. #Andhadhun crosses 150 crores in China.
He describes Andhadhun as a pathbreaking film. “Sriram Raghavan (the film’s director) deserves all the accolades for creating a new genre of cinema for Indian audiences to enjoy. I have been truly fortunate to be a part of Sriram Raghvan’s vision and congratulate my director for his genius. As an artiste, Andhadhun challenged me and I strongly feel it made me a better actor,” he said.
Also read: 66th National Film Awards: Andhadhun wins best Hindi film, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana share best actor award
His other film Badhaai Ho won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 66th edition of the awards. “With Badhaai Ho again, I took up a taboo topic because I believed that people would be okay to see this kind of cinema. I’m glad that a subject like Badhaai Ho also won big today and I congratulate my director Amit Sharma for his breakthrough script that became a talking point in every household,” he said about the film that tells the story of a middle-aged couple who get pregnant.
“It was a pleasure to collaborate with a forward thinking creative mind like him and again disrupt the stereotyped notions of what Hindi cinema should be.” He promises to continue on “this journey to discover and back cinema that truly stands apart and brings people back into the theatres”.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 09, 2019 17:11 IST