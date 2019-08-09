66th National Film Awards: From Andhadhun to Uri, a complete list of winners
Here is a complete list of winners at the 66th National Film Awards, from Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike, to Surekha Sikri and Vicky Kaushal.bollywood Updated: Aug 09, 2019 16:53 IST
The 66th National Film Awards were announced jury head filmmaker Rahul Rawail on Friday. Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun was named the best Hindi film, with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal sharing the best actor award for Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her performance in Mahanati. Gujarati film Helaru has won the best film award.
Here are the winners in some of the major categories:
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Here is a complete list of winners:
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
FEATURE FILMS
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati
Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri
Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 09, 2019 16:25 IST