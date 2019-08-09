66th National Film Awards: From Andhadhun to Uri, a complete list of winners

bollywood

The 66th National Film Awards were announced jury head filmmaker Rahul Rawail on Friday. Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Andhadhun was named the best Hindi film, with actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal sharing the best actor award for Andhadhun and Uri: The Surgical Strike. Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award for her performance in Mahanati. Gujarati film Helaru has won the best film award.

Here are the winners in some of the major categories:

Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak



Here is a complete list of winners:

Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand

Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention

Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)

NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY

Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai

Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab

Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant

Best Investigation Film: Amoli

Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness

Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala

Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji

Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger

Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum

Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar

Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda

Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs

FEATURE FILMS

Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri

Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle

Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women

Best Garo Film: Anna

Best Marathi Film: Bhonga

Best Tamil Film: Baram

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Urdu Film: Hamid

Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria

Best Telugu Film: Mahanati

Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami

Best Konkani Film: Amori

Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing

Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta

Best Gujarati Film: Reva

Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar

Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF

Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat

Best Background Music award: Uri

Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe

Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao

Best Action: KGF

Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami

Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam

Best Editing: Nathicharami

Best Location Sound: Tendlya

Best Sound Design: Uri

Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam

Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow

Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun

Best Dialogue: Tarikh

Best Cinematography: Ulu

Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani

Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal

Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami

Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat

Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana, Andhadhun, and Vicky Kaushal, Uri

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh for Mahanati

Best Direction: Aditya Dhar for Uri

Best Feature Film: Helaru (Gujarati)

