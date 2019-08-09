66th National Film Awards: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana share best actor award, Andhadhun best Hindi film

bollywood

The Hindi film industry dominated the 66th National Film Awards, which were announced in New Delhi today by a jury headed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail. Multiple honours came in for AndhaDhun -- the neo-noir thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, Uri: The Surgical Strikes headlined by Vicky Kaushal, and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. The National Film Awards adjudged Gujarati film Helaru as the best film of 2018 with a Special Jury Award for its cast.

AndhaDhun was named the best Hindi film of the year at the National Film Awards with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal (Uri) sharing the best actor award. Keerthy Suresh won the best actress award (Mahanati). Uri: The Surgical Strike also won the best director award for Aditya Dhar. Additionally, actor Surekha Sikri won the best supporting actress award for her acclaimed performance in Badhaai Ho. The award for the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment also went to Badhaai Ho.

The award for best background music was won by Uri in which Rawail said that "every beat and background sound was captivating and heart touching".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand has been named the most film friendly state, and producer Priyanka Chopra’s Marathi film Paani won best film on environment conservation.

Pad Man, starring Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, won the best film on social issues award. Kannada film Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu won the award for the best children’s film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali was named best music direction and Swanand Kirkire has won the best supporting actor award for the Marathi film, Chumbak. Padmaavat also bagged best choreography for the song Ghoomar and best male playback singer for Arijit Singh.

Every year the winners of the awards are announced in April and the presentation ceremony is held on May 3, which is when India's first feature film is said to have its theatrical release in 1913. However, in April the ministry announced that the National Film Awards will be declared after the Lok Sabha elections.

Full list of winners of 66th National Film Awards

Best Actor- Vickey Kaushal and Ayushman Khurana

Best Singer: Arijit Singh for Padmavat

Best Urdu Film- Hamid

Best Hindi Film- Andhadhun

Best Konkani Film- Amori

Best Kannada Film- Nathicharami

Best Telugu Film- Mahanati

Best Educational Film- SaralaVirala

Best Film on Sports- Swimming through the Darkness

Best Investigative Film- Amoli(Non-Feature Film Category)

Best Gujarati Film- Reva

Best Punjabi Film- Harjeeta

Best Assamese Film- Bulbul can sing

Best Malayalam Film- Sudani from Nigeria

Best Bengali Film- Ek Je Chhilo Raja

Best Environment Film- The World’s Most Famous Tiger.

The film is directed by Subbiah Nallamuthu.

Best Science & Technology Film (Non-Feature Category)- G.D Naidu: The Edison of India

Best Tamil Film - Baaram

Best Arts and Culture Film- Bunkar: The Last of The Varanasi Weavers

Best Rajasthani Film- Turtle

Pangchenpa Film- In The Land of Poison Women

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director- Feluda_50 Years Rays Detective

