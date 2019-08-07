‘My next four films are some of the best scripts I’ve ever read’: Ayushmann Khurrana

bollywood

He has momentum on his side with five back-to-back hits, and going by his upcoming line up of films, there is no stopping for Ayushmann Khurrana. And to everyone’s envy, the poster boy of content cinema has four interesting projects under his belt, which he hopes would deliver maximum entertainment to his audiences.

Be it the entertainer Dream Girl in which he will be shown as someone with a special ability of talking in female voice, Bala that deals with premature balding in men or Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan where he will be championing the issue of gay relationships in India, the 34-year-old is continuing picking subjects that are quirky. Another film, Gulabo Sitabo reunites him with his Vicky Donor (2012) director, Shoojit Sircar and he’ll get to share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

“All these four films will present me in absolutely different avatars that no one has ever seen me play. I’m actually supremely excited about doing such different films because they push me in different directions. I’m relishing the challenge they have posed,” shares Ayushmann.

Having been a part of films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) and Badhaai Ho (2018) that broke social stigmas, Ayushmann’s upcoming line-up is also rich on content. “I’ve been consciously working towards disrupting content and constantly giving audiences something new to see, to talk about and to enjoy. The next four films are some of the best scripts I’ve ever read in my career and it’s meant for audience who love to see good cinema,” adds the actor.

Not one to shy away from taking on challenging and unconventional roles, Ayushmann calls himself “restless” and says that’s what drives him. “I’ve always chosen the new and walked the unknown path because it has always triggered me creatively. It has always pushed me to perform and deliver the best. I like big risks because it gets the best out of me and my upcoming films will again see me challenge myself. I live to entertain audiences and I hope these films will deliver the maximum dose of entertainment,” he explains.

Not just diversity of content, the actor is also getting the chance to collaborate with the best directors of Indian cinema. “I’ve worked really hard to win the confidence of some of the best filmmakers of our country. I’m only grateful that they’ve trusted me with their vision and made me a part of their beautiful cinematic world. I’m glad to be able to be a part of films that are as diverse as it can get and they will instantly remind audiences the type of cinema I stand for,” he concludes.

