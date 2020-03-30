Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap is running out of paint supplies during lockdown, says ‘khatam ho corona’

bollywood

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has been exploring her artistic side and making paintings while the nation is in a three-week lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has also been sharing pictures of her art on her Instagram account.

On Monday, Tahira made a painting that was inspired by the recent news of deer and other animals venturing out of the forests and on to the streets in Chandigarh due to reduced vehicular activity. She also shared that she has almost exhausted her art supplies and hoped for the coronavirus outbreak to come to an end.

“Last week heard the news about Barasingha (swamp deer) taking to the roads of my hometown, Chandigarh. Got inspired from there! Ran short of canvas, used daughter’s art file! Running out of paint supplies also. #khatamhocorona,” she wrote.

Tahira recently started painting again, now that the entire family is confined to their home due to the coronavirus crisis. She shared a picture of her painting session with Ayushmann and their children, Vrajveer and Varushka.

“Art at home! Four of us painted together after a long time, guess who has made which painting! Also a reason to post this is to plead with all the parents to maintain safety and one way of doing that is to understand why schools and public places have been shut. Let’s not encourage group classes where coaches and teachers come home to teach. The purpose is being forfeited. Let’s please stay at home and contribute to containing the virus to the best of our capabilities,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Tahira recently wrote and directed a short film titled Pinni, which starred Neena Gupta in the lead role. It was a part of producer Guneet Monga’s collection of short films, Zindagi inShort, that released on Flipkart Video earlier this year.

