Home / Bollywood / Abhay Deol slams ‘self-absorbed’ people whose biggest concern during lockdown is getting a perfect selfie

Abhay Deol slams ‘self-absorbed’ people whose biggest concern during lockdown is getting a perfect selfie

Abhay Deol’s latest Instagram post targets the privileged people who are worried about their hair not being in shape during the coronavirus lockdown.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 18:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhay Deol lashed out at ‘self-absorbed’ people in his new Instagram post.
Bollywood actor Abhay Deol has hit out at the “privileged” people who cannot think beyond themselves even when the country is going through a crisis. The rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic has affected millions of lives, including daily wage workers and medical professionals, among others.

Abhay expressed incredulity at how “self-absorbed” some people could be and wrote on Instagram, “My biggest issue currently, ‘how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?’ Countless Indians’ issues currently, ‘how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?’ #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic.”

“Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family,” he added in his caption.

 

In an Instagram post last week, Abhay called social distancing a “privilege” and said that his heart went out to the daily wage workers who did not have a choice to remain indoors. He wrote, “#socialdistancing. Stay put in one place if you can. Thank your lucky stars for the privilege to be able to do so. Pray for those who have to get out there and earn a daily wage to make ends meet. #weshallovercome.”

Also read: Farah Khan tells Bollywood to stop sharing workout videos: ‘Some of us have bigger concerns than our figures’

To lighten the mood of those cooped up in their homes during the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Abhay has been sharing memes on his Instagram account. However, he has also urged his fans and followers to donate to organisations that are working to help those in need. “Keep the humor up but also help in the effort to help the less privileged. Look for individuals and NGOs around you to collaborate with,” he wrote on Instagram.

