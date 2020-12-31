Babies Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor star with their fathers in this 90s video. Can you spot them?

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 12:59 IST

Old is indeed gold! An old public service announcement video featuring baby Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor with their fathers: Jackie Shroff, Anil Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, respectively, has surfaced online. Can you spot the young stars?

The music video, which promotes the message of unity and religious co-existence in India, also features Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Govinda and Naseeruddin Shah, as well as stars from regional film industries, including Chiranjeevi (Telugu), Rajinikanth (Tamil), Prosenjit Chatterjee (Bengali) and Mammootty (Malayalam).

“Pyaar ki ganga bahe, desh mein eka rahe (May a river of love flow through the country, may there be unity),” goes the chorus. It is speculated that the video was shot around 1992-1993, when there were riots and unrest across India.

Tiger was last seen on the big screen in Siddharth Anand’s War, which emerged as the highest Hindi grossing film of 2019 after crossing Rs 300 crore at the box office in India. He has been busy shooting for Ahmed Khan’s action-thriller Baaghi 3, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger will also step into Sylvester Stallone’s shoes for the Hindi remake of the 1982 Hollywood classic Rambo. This film will also be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) next year.

Sonam was seen in two films – Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor – in 2019. She is yet to announce her next project as an actor, though she will reportedly star in the screen adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s bestselling novel, Battle For Bittora.

At the trailer launch of The Zoya Factor earlier this year, Sonam said, “Battle for Bittora, we got the rights three years ago. It will happen next year. I don’t know if I will be a part of it or not as an actor. It depends on how it is written.”

Ranbir, who was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic of Sanjay Dutt titled Sanju, is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The film will be a part of a fantasy trilogy and also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Apart from this, Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra’s dacoit drama Shamshera, alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, in his kitty.

