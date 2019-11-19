e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 19, 2019

Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares pics from film’s Serbia shoot, aces the hunk look

The team of Baaghi 3, which stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, is in Serbia for the film’s shoot.

bollywood Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:07 IST

Asian News International, New Delhi
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
Baaghi 3 stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles.
         

Actor Tiger Shroff has truly aced the hunk look in pictures from the shoot of Baaghi 3. The actor posted two pictures of his tanned physique on Instagram.

Mentioning that the picture was clicked on the second-day shoot of his flick, he captioned it saying, “#baaghi3 #actionday2”.

 

View this post on Instagram

#baaghi3 #actionday2

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reveals little girl in his arms is Kareena Kapoor, internet falls in love with throwback pic

In the movie Baaghi 3, the actor will be seen paired with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in the year’s highest grosser action-thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan. Releasing in early October, by middle of the month, the film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the movie poster on Twitter, quoting “Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century.” The flick, on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.

War has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released during Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

Tiger will next be seen in Rambo which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie will be released in 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
‘Do it or we will order’: Supreme Court to Centre on women in army
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Mamata Banerjee’s attack on ‘Hyderabad party’ and Owaisi’s sharp retort
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Amid Sena-BJP bickering in Maharashtra, RSS chief cautions on ‘selfishness’
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
Gurdaspur Akali Dal vice-president shot dead, legs chopped off
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
More shine and swing, upright seam: The science behind pink ball
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
Smriti Irani shares photo with Bill Gates with a whip-smart caption
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
‘Bad call, will leave Shah Rukh Khan a message’: Yuvraj on KKR’s move
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
On The Record with Modi’s ‘Swachh Man’ Parameswaran Iyer
trending topics
HTLS 2019International Men’s Day 2019VVS LaxmanSushmita SenKalki KoechlinJKBOSE ResultsSSC Admit card 2019Delhi air qualityParliament Winter Session Live

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News