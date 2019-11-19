Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff shares pics from film’s Serbia shoot, aces the hunk look

bollywood

Actor Tiger Shroff has truly aced the hunk look in pictures from the shoot of Baaghi 3. The actor posted two pictures of his tanned physique on Instagram.

Mentioning that the picture was clicked on the second-day shoot of his flick, he captioned it saying, “#baaghi3 #actionday2”.

In the movie Baaghi 3, the actor will be seen paired with Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will also feature Riteish Deshmukh. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is expected to release in March 2020.

Tiger was last seen in the year’s highest grosser action-thriller War alongside Hrithik Roshan. Releasing in early October, by middle of the month, the film had already crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

Film critic and analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the movie poster on Twitter, quoting “Abki baar 300 paar... #War hits triple century.” The flick, on its opening day, minted Rs 51.60 crore followed by Rs 23.10 crore on the second day.

War has created seven new records including one for a Gandhi Jayanti release, a film released during Navratri and the highest-grossing first 3-day for Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Siddharth Anand, who is the director.

War is also the fifth Yash Raj Films to cross Rs 100 crore plus net box-office collection over the third day after Dhoom 3, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Thugs of Hindostan.

Tiger will next be seen in Rambo which is a remake of the Rambo film series. The movie will be released in 2020.

