Dharmendra would eat onions to mask smell of alcohol when shooting with Asha Parekh

Actor Dharmendra is a treasure trove of fun anecdotes and he shared another one of his gems on the sets of reality show, Superstar Singer, recently. Dharmendra was joined by other veteran actors Waheeda Rehman and Asha Parekh on the show.

According to an IANS report, Dharmendra said on the show, “Every movie of Asha ji’s was a super-duper hit and I used to call her Jubilee Parekh.” He added that he finally got to work with her in the 1966 film, Aaye Din Bahaar Ke.

Dharmendra mentioned how he would eat onions on the film’s sets to mask the smell of alcohol he had drunk the night before. “We were shooting in Darjeeling, and after packup the producers and other crew members would party till late in the night. I would also join the party and we would get drunk. In the morning the smell (of alcohol) would be quite evident, so to hide the smell I would eat onions,” he said. However, as anyone would expect, Parekh didn’t appreciate the smell of onions either.

Speaking to Parekh, Dharmendra said, “I told you that I eat onions to hide the smell of alcohol, and you asked me to stop drinking. On your suggestion, I stopped drinking and we became very good friends. We are like a family and those days were lovely. The beautiful memories at times make me sad but the amazing experiences of the past help me cheer up.”

Parekh also talked about the same and appreciated how well he kept his promise to her. “There was a song in which Dharmendra ji had to dance in the water. Because it was so cold, he would turn blue. Every time he came out of the water, he would be offered brandy. However, he would look at me, because I had told him that if he drinks I will walk out of the set. This went on for two or three days, but he did not take a sip of alcohol out of his respect for me,” she said.

Dharmendra and Parekh also have worked together in films such as Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke and Samadhi. He worked with Waheeda Rehman in Baazi.

