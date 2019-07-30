Dharmendra tags himself a ‘worried father’ as Sunny Deol saves woman from slavery, has a word of advice too

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 12:38 IST

Actor Dharmendra expressed his happiness and his sense of concern as a father after son, actor Sunny Deol, saved an Indian woman from being sold as a slave in Kuwait. The veteran actor, in two tweets, thanked all for showing their support for Sunny and had an advice for his son too.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra had written: “Dear friends,thanks a lot for your encouraging comments for sunny . He will do his best for Gurdaspur A worried father.”

Dear friends,thanks 🙏 a lot for your encouraging comments for sunny . He will do his best for Gurdaspur 🙏 A worried father🙏 pic.twitter.com/j1kYmTfyxU — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 27, 2019

Couple of days back, he had shared a snapshot of a newspaper report about how Sunny had rescued the said woman. With it, he had written in Hindi, “Naukri samajh kar farz nibhana, Sunny beta. God bless you.”

नौकरी समझ कर फ़र्ज़ निभाना, सनी बेटे .God bless you 🤧 pic.twitter.com/axIJbuW7lQ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2019

The 45-year-old woman named Veena Bedi had reportedly been sold to a Pakistani man by a travel agent who had conned her into believing that he would help her land a housekeeping job for a salary of Rs 30,000 per month. Sunny, who is Bharatiya Janata Party’s MP from Gurdaspur in Punjab, personally intervened after coming to know of the incident. He promptly contacted the Ministry of External Affairs and following a swift operation, Bedi was brought back home on Friday. Sunny was helped in his effort by two NGOs — one of which is in Kuwait.

Dharmendra may not be seen on the big screen these days but he remains a busy star on Instagram. He routinely puts up pictures and videos from his farm in Lonavala, near Mumbai. The actor spends a lot of time on his farm in the midst of organic crops that his team and he plant every season. At his farm, he even has a well.

On Monday, pictures of him and his second wife Hema Malini with their daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol were shared online from Ahana’s birthday party on Sunday. In the pictures, Dharmendra stands close by as daughter Ahana and her son blow the candles on her birthday cake. Hema and Dharmendra have three grandchildren together.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 12:36 IST