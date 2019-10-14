e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 14, 2019

Dream Girl beats Badhaai Ho to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grosser with Rs 139 crore collection

Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered another hit with his latest film, Dream Girl. It has also now become his highest-grossing film ever.

bollywood Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:11 IST

Asian News International
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man who speak in a woman’s voice in Dream Girl.
Ayushmann Khurrana plays a man who speak in a woman’s voice in Dream Girl.
         

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Dream Girl has emerged as the actor’s highest-grossing film at the box office. Breaking all the earlier records, the comedy film has surpassed the 35-year-old actor’s National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#DreamGirl crosses *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest-grossing film... [Week 5] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: Rs 139.70 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Taran.

 

The movie which crossed the Rs 100 crore marks on September 24 has to date minted Rs 139.70 crore. The comedy-drama is maintaining its stronghold despite facing competition from new releases like War, The Sky is Pink and Joker.

Ayushmann is known for taking up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film in which he played a sperm donor and Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, where he essayed the role of a blind pianist trapped in a murder mystery.

 

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

Dream Girl, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman’s voice. He takes up the job of a hotline caller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja’s callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:01 IST

tags
top news
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘Pressure at right places’: Ajit Doval explains strategy to counter terror from Pak
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
‘You have made India and Bangla proud,’ Mamata Banerjee to Sourav Ganguly
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
Sanjay Nirupam’s defence is a tweet attack on ‘nikamma’ in Congress
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
13 dead after building collapses following cylinder blast in UP’s Mau
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Zakir Naik speeches inspired majority of 127 people arrested for ISIS links
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Four national-level hockey players killed, three injured
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Fourteen years, six deaths, one family suspect, and a trace of cyanide
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
Sonali Phogat on being a TikTok star, recent controversy over Pakistan remark
trending topics
UP Cylinder BlastHAL StrikeDelhi Air PollutionAyodhya CaseDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka WaarShah Rukh KhanGoogle DoodleZakir NaikiPhone SE 2Varun Dhawan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Bollywood News