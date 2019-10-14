Dream Girl beats Badhaai Ho to become Ayushmann Khurrana’s highest-grosser with Rs 139 crore collection

bollywood

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:11 IST

Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest release Dream Girl has emerged as the actor’s highest-grossing film at the box office. Breaking all the earlier records, the comedy film has surpassed the 35-year-old actor’s National Award-winning film Badhaai Ho, according to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“#DreamGirl crosses *lifetime biz* of #BadhaaiHo... Emerges #AyushmannKhurrana’s highest-grossing film... [Week 5] Fri 35 lakhs, Sat 60 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs. Total: Rs 139.70 cr. #India biz,” tweeted Taran.

#DreamGirl biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 72.20 cr

Week 2: ₹ 38.60 cr

Week 3: ₹ 22.05 cr

Week 4: ₹ 5.15 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 1.70 cr

Total: ₹ 139.70 cr#India biz.

SUPER-HIT.#DreamGirl benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 4

₹ 75 cr: Day 8

₹ 100 cr: Day 11

₹ 125 cr: Day 17 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2019

The movie which crossed the Rs 100 crore marks on September 24 has to date minted Rs 139.70 crore. The comedy-drama is maintaining its stronghold despite facing competition from new releases like War, The Sky is Pink and Joker.

Ayushmann is known for taking up unconventional roles such as Vicky Donor, his debut film in which he played a sperm donor and Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadhun, where he essayed the role of a blind pianist trapped in a murder mystery.

Happy Bday Raaj Shandilya @writerraj! This was day-1 of shoot of #Dreamgirl on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura. This film’s success has been the best bday gift for us. Shine on my friend! pic.twitter.com/pA3hao7y1s — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) September 16, 2019

Also read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Waar written update day 14, October 13

Dream Girl, helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, tells the story of a small-town man played by Ayushmann, who can perfectly mimic a woman’s voice. He takes up the job of a hotline caller, where he talks to strangers over the phone under a false name -- Pooja. Many of Pooja’s callers end up falling in love with her, leading to hilarious consequences.

Apart from Ayushmann, the film also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali.

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the film hit the screens on September 13.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 14, 2019 14:01 IST