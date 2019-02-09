God created Deepika Padukone with a lot of love and patience, gushes Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh said in a recent interview that Ranbir Kapoor is his favourite actor, and now Alia Bhatt has reciprocated the favour. Ranbir’s girlfriend was full of praise for Deepika Padukone, Ranveer’s wife, who has previously dated Ranbir.

According to Pinkvilla, Alia said that Deepika is someone God created “with a lot of love and spent a lot of time on it.” She said that she has been spending a lot of time with Deepika recently, and that “not only in her looks but both her soul and personality are beautiful.”

Alia is currently with Ranveer and director Zoya Akhtar in Berlin, where their latest film, Gully Boy, will hold its world premiere on February 9.

Speaking at a recent press event for the film, Ranveer had teased Alia about her relationship.When Alia was asked how similar her experiences working with both actors have been, she said, “There are a lot similarities. The only difference is that I am doing Gully Boy with one and Brahmastra with another.” However, Ranveer added, “Ek thoda zaada special hai, ek thoda kamm (One is a little more special than the other).”

Alia and Deepika had appeared together on the first episode of Koffee with Karan’s sixth season, which aired just before Deepika and Ranveer announced their wedding. Host Karan Johar had asked both actors about their relationships, although neither was very open.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says Ranveer Singh will be mama’s boy as a husband, Alia reveals Ranbir Kapoor’s nickname for her

Deepika, who was seen opposite Ranveer in Padmaavat, will next star in Chhapaak, in which she plays an acid attack survivor. Ranveer is prepping for ‘83, based on the World Cup winning Indian cricket team. Ranbir and Alia will share screen space for the first time in director Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious fantasy film, Brahmastra.

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 12:55 IST