Have you seen these latest pics of Mira Rajput, Janhvi Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan?

With no major film releases this week, our favourite stars had less of film-related work in hand. However, that does not translate into inactivity. We know that Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, whose film Gully Boy will hit the theatres next week on Feb 14, have been out and about promoting their film. Looks like matters are warming up in the Total Dhamaal camp as well. Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor and Ajay Devgn were spotted out and about, promoting their film, Total Dhamaal.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was spotted with his father and his nanny on his way to his playschool. He was also spotted in Bandra later in the day.

The Mumbai airport also saw some activity with Jacqueline Fernandez and Neha Dhupia (with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr) rushing to catch their flights. Janhvi Kapoor is painting the town red, quite literally. She was seen reaching her gym, dressed in red. On Wednesday, she was spotted at her salon.

Kangana Ranaut, whose Manikarnika had made Rs 81 crores, had a special screening in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Dressed in a blue lace sari, the actor certainly looked pretty.

Soho House too saw quite a few A-listers arriving for dinner. These included Akshay Kumar with wife Twinkle Khanna, Mira Rajput and Nirmat Kaur.

Kriti Sanon and Nushrat Bharucha too were seen in town; former at Anupama Chopra’s office while Nushrat was seen in Juhu.

Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit promote Total Dhammal.

Janhvi Kapoor in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday.

Taimur on his way to the play school and with his parents’ staff in Bandra.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Neha Dhupia at the airport.

Kriti Sanon (right) spotted at Anupama Chopra’s office and Nushrat Bharucha in Juhu.

Ananya Panday at Soho House.

(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)

First Published: Feb 07, 2019 17:29 IST