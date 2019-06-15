Have you seen these latest pics of Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone?
Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Leone were all seen either busy with film promotions, headed for a workout session or on their way to the airport on Saturday.bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2019 20:09 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are high on energy as they promote their upcoming film Kabir Singh around the country. The two were in Pune on Saturday to meet fans and talk about their film.
Kiara was seen in a colourful blue and purple dress and black heels while Shahid was his usual cool self in a striped shirt and pants combo and a black jacket. He wore some funky sneakers with the look. They were spotted together earlier in the day as well. Kiara wore a white top and skirt combo while Shahid was seen in a neon green and black jacket.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives 5 life lessons as she flaunts ‘sexy, sexy sari’ again: ‘Have nothing to hide’
The two will participate in a live concert in Pune. Sachet Tandon and Parampar Thakur, who composed the songs Bekhayali and Mere sohneya for the film, will perform live at the concert. The film is scheduled to release on June 21.
Actor Janhvi Kapoor was seen outside her gym again, wearing an all-white gym outfit. She gave the paparazzi a big smile and a wave before going inside. Actor Sunny Leone was seen at the Mumbai airport in a striped blue jumpsuit.
Actor Dia Mirza attended the screening of her web series Kaafir. Diana Penty and Sophie Choudry also attended the event. Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal were also seen together in Mumbai. Rumours suggest that the couple will tie the knot this year but Varun refuted them recently saying that he has no such plans. He will soon be seen onscreen opposite Shraddha Kapoor in Street Dancer.
Check out more pics here:
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Jun 15, 2019 20:08 IST