Kabir Singh song Kaise Hua: Shahid Kapoor forces his junior Kiara Advani to go on a date with him. Watch

A new romantic song from Kabir Singh titled Kaise Hua is out now and shows a glimpse of how Shahid Kapoor starts dating his junior Kiara Advani in the film. The soothing slow number shows Shahid as a dominating student in a medical college who gets a seat fitted on his bike so that he can take her for a long drive.

Kiara as Preeti leaves us wondering why she follows each command without uttering a word. Is she already in love with him or she is only obeying his command as part of ragging? The song has been sung by Vishal Mishra and penned by Manoj Muntashir.

Kabir Singh is being touted as an intense love story. The forthcoming T-Series and Cine1 Studios production stars Shahid and Kiara Advani in lead roles. It narrates the story of Kabir (Shahid), a young final year medical student who falls in love with Preeti, his junior in college. Kiara essays the role of a simple college girl Preeti in the film.

Shahid recently revealed in a statement that he believes the sheer intensity of Kabir Singh and the lead character makes it unique and special. “It’s what attracted me to the film in the first place. I believe there is a Kabir Singh inside everyone. That’s why people can relate to him so easily,” Shahid said.

The film is a remake of the popular Telugu movie Arjun Reddy that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21.

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 17:45 IST