Inside Sunny Leone’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations with daughter Nisha and sons Noah and Asher, see their family pics

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:02 IST

Sunny Leone had the cutest Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Thursday. The actor has shared pictures of all her three kids celebrating the festival together for the first time.

Sunny shared nine pictures of her family including one in which she is seen tying a rakhi on her reality show co-judge, Rannvijay Sangha. Another picture showed her helping her daughter Nisha tie a rakhi on her little brothers’-- Noah and Asher-- wrists.

“About our very special Raksha Bandhan day! @dirrty99 @hitendrakapopara @rannvijaysingha @jeetihairtstylist Nisha Noah & Asher @rohitkverma,” she captioned the pics. Sunny’s hairstylist tied a rakhi on her husband Daniel Weber’s wrist as well.

The kids were all dressed in pink outfits for the celebrations. Nisha was seen in a pink frock while Noah and Asher wore pink shirts on colourful pants.

Sunny’s fans showered her and kids with compliments in the comments section. “Such a wonderful woman you are..really pure hearted. Please guys don’t comment nonsense..she is following Indian culture.. we should proud of it,” wrote one. “When ever i saw your beautiful family only one word comes out from my mouth Masha Allah,” wrote another. “Wow...what beautiful bother and sisters happy rakhabandhan moments.. Todays is my favorite photos in all Celebrity’s photos those who are post their rakhabandhan happy moments photos,” commented another.

Sunny recently topped the list of ‘Most Googled Celebrities in India’, once again. She surpassed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan on the list. According to Google Trends’ analytics, most searches related to Sunny are with respect to her videos, besides her biopic series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story Of Sunny Leone.

On managing to remain at the top position, Sunny said: “My team bought this to my notice and I have to attribute this to my fans who have constantly been there for me . It’s a great feeling.”

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 10:02 IST