Ishaan Khatter shares photos from first look test for Khaali Peeli, reminds fan of ‘young Kabir Singh’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:01 IST

Exactly a year ago, Khaali Peeli went on floors, and Ishaan Khatter commemorated the special day by sharing pictures from his first look test for the film. He also thanked director Maqbool Khan for offering him ‘one of (his) favourite characters so far’.

Ishaan shared three photos of himself dressed in a brown half-sleeved shirt and pants, as worn by taxi drivers in Mumbai. In the first picture, he was seen lighting up a cigarette, and in the second, he was seen sipping from a glass of cutting chai. The third picture was of him smoking a cigarette.

“First look test.. BLACKIE. Man, what a blast this one has been. Thank you @macriaan for giving me one of my favourite characters so far. Been a year since we first began production on Khaali Peeli and things have really come back serendipitously in a full circle. Starting and ending on the same studio floor. Gearing up. Time for blast off,” he wrote in his caption.

One fan joked that Ishaan looked like ‘young Kabir Singh’. Another wrote, “Wow ishaan looking forward can’t wait anymore.” A third wrote, “Can see the amazing acting skills just in these pics alone…”

Also see | Sushmita Sen wishes daughter Renee, her ‘first love’, on 21st birthday: ‘What a journey this has been’

Khali Peeli, which also stars Ananya Panday, features her and Ishaan as outlaws on the run from the police. A teaser released last month gave fans a sneak peek of the action and intrigue in the film.

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Ananya said that her character was ‘very different’ from her. “My character, Pooja, is nothing like what I am and how my life has been. It’s really exciting as an actor to play someone who is not like you. That’s the most challenging part.” She added that she picked up ‘Mumbaiyya lingo’ for the role.

Produced by Himanshu Mehra, Ali Abbas Zafar and Zee Studios, Khali Peeli was set to hit the theatres on June 12. However, as theatres continue to remain shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release has been stalled.

Follow @htshowbiz for more