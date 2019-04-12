Kartik Aaryan sports a moustache and beard for Love Aaj Kal 2? New video hints first look from Sara Ali Khan film. Watch

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who recently wrapped up the first shooting schedule of Imtiaz Ali’s next film tentatively titled Love Aaj Kal 2, was spotted in Udaipur. His new moustache and beard suggest this maybe for his role in the film that also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. Kartik has also shared a few pictures from Udaipur where he is seen in an ethnic get up.

Shot by a fan, in the video that has surfaced online, Kartik is seen walking around, what could be a mall or an airport, when his security guards spot the fan’s camera and rush to get him off the frame. The upcoming film that also stars Randeep Hooda, is reportedly a sequel to Imtiaz’s Love Aaj Kal that starred Sara’s father Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. The 2009 film was a hit.

Kartik also took to Instagram on Friday to share new pictures of his team from Udaipur. “khamma Ghani poori team ki taraf se #Udaipur,” he wrote alongside the pictures.

Earlier in February, Kartik shared the first look of his next venture, Pati Patni Aur Woh that stars Ananya Panday. The picture showed him sporting a moustache.

Kartik’s look from Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Kartik was last seen in Luka Chuppi along with Krti Sanon and the film was a surprise hit at the domestic box office. Sara, on the other hand, made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with the box office dud Kedarnath and was last seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster Simbaa. Kartik will be next seen in the remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Sara has earlier claimed that she had a crush on Kartik. Later, she also said she will get through the phase, “If you knew all the thoughts I have but don’t do anything about, I promise we would get over this Kartik Aaryan thing,” she told Vogue recently.

Talking about getting a chance to work with Imtiaz, Kartik had said, “He (Imtiaz) is one of my favourite filmmakers and I have always wanted to work with him. I am glad it’s finally happening.”

