Malaika Arora shares cosy photo with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor from New Year bash, see Kareena Kapoor’s comment

bollywood

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 20:33 IST

Malaika Arora rang in the New Year with her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, in Goa. She shared a picture from the celebrations on Instagram and wished fans a happy 2021. She also said that she is ‘eternally grateful’.

“It’s a new dawn ,it’s a new day , it’s a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful,” Malaika wrote in her Instagram post. In the photo, she was seen wearing a silver sequinned pantsuit, while he was more casually dressed in a colourful shirt and black pants.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is a close friend of the couple, commented on the post. “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj (what is on the menu today)?,” she wrote. Kriti Sanon, Arjun’s sister Anshula Kapoor, his uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

Arjun and Malaika joined her sister Amrita Arora and family in Goa for New Year. The couple has been documenting their holiday on Instagram, much to the delight of fans.

Earlier this week, Arjun shared pictures of Amrita’s beach villa, where they are staying, and called it the best holiday home in Goa. “When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse,” he wrote.

Arjun and Malaika, who quarantined together during the lockdown, battled Covid-19 last year.

In November, Malaika joined Arjun in Dharamshala, where he was shooting for Bhoot Police. They celebrated Diwali with Kareena and her husband, Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about her relationship with Arjun, Malaika had earlier told HT Brunch, “It feels amazing! When my marriage ended, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to be in another relationship and was scared of being heartbroken. But I also wanted to be in love, nurture a relationship, and this new me gave me the confidence to put myself out there and take a chance. I am so glad I did!”

