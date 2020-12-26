Malaika Arora opens up on quarantining with Arjun Kapoor, says ‘There’s never a dull moment with him’

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:38 IST

Television personality Malaika Arora said that her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, kept her quite entertained during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year. The couple came out victorious against the illness, after having contracted it around the same time in September.

In an interview, she was asked which actor she’d want to be quarantined with, only for entertainment purposes. Malaika replied by saying that she was, in fact, in quarantine with an entertaining actor in real life.

“He’s very entertaining,” she told Zoom in an interview. “I would want to be in quarantine with him, because I think he is extremely entertaining. There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Malaika had told Mumbai Mirror, “I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt.”

Arjun, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times, “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. In an interview to Filmfare, he spoke about what made them decide to go public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said.

