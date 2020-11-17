Malaika Arora models for Arjun Kapoor, he wants you to ‘check her out’. See pic

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 20:00 IST

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who recently joined Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘entourage’ in McLeodganj, has shared a picture of his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, inviting fans to ‘check her out’. Malaika, along with Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, spent the Diwali holidays at the hill station.

On Instagram Stories, Arjun shared a picture of Malaika with her back to the camera, and wrote in his caption, “Check her out.” Malaika reposted the photo on her own stories, with a heart eyed emoji.

Earlier in the day, she’d shared a picture with Kareena and Taimur, and captioned it, “Mountain bliss.” Kareena, meanwhile, had credited Arjun for a couple of pictures he’d taken of Saif and Taimur. She captioned the post, “Always looking ahead, picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor.” Arjun replied in the comments section, “Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat...”

The first picture showed Saif giving Taimur a piggyback ride, while the second picture showed Saif, Kareena and Taimur at a church. Previously, Malaika had shared a couple of pictures from the same location.

The group spent Diwali together this year, and Kareena had shared a short video of Saif, Taimur and herself, enjoying a bonfire. “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy,” she’d captioned the post, adding several heart emojis. The entire group was spotted taking a stroll together, with Taimur yelling, “No photo!”

Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police in the hills, prior to the Diwali break. Last week, they’d been pictured with their cast members -- Yami Gautam, Jacqueline Fernandez -- heading off to Dalhousie.

