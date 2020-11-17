e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora in McLeodganj, impresses Kareena Kapoor as he turns Taimur’s personal photographer

Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora in McLeodganj, impresses Kareena Kapoor as he turns Taimur’s personal photographer

Arjun Kapoor joined Malaika Arora and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘entourage’ in McLeodganj, and earned himself a photographer credit on Kareena’s latest post, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 13:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Saif Ali Khan gives Taimur a piggyback ride.
Saif Ali Khan gives Taimur a piggyback ride.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor has joined his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, in McLeodganj. Malaika was holidaying with her friend Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kareena’s husband and son, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.

Kareena on Tuesday shared a new Instagram post from the hill station, and credited Arjun as the photographer. She captioned the post, “Always looking ahead, picture courtesy: @arjunkapoor.” Arjun replied in the comments section, “Joining your entourage... @rohanshrestha job under threat...”

 

The first picture shows Saif giving Taimur a piggyback ride, while the second picture shows Saif, Kareena and Taimur at a church. Previously, Malaika had shared a couple of pictures from the same location.

The group spent Diwali together this year, and Kareena had shared a short video of Saif, Taimur and herself, enjoying a bonfire. “Happy Diwali to everyone... stay safe, stay happy,” she’d captioned the post, adding several heart emojis.

Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora take a stroll in Dharamshala, Taimur yells ‘no photo’. Watch viral video

Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police in the hills, prior to the Diwali break. Last week, he’d been pictured with his cast members -- Yami Gautam, Jacquline Fernandez -- heading off to Dalhousie.

Excited about his upcoming slate of films, Saif told PTI in a recent interview, “I am excited with my lineup. I feel Bhoot Police and Adipurush need to release on the big screen. They are large screen family entertainers. I want both films to be 3D, Adipurush definitely will be. In Adipurush, I play Raavan and it’s just so exciting.”

