e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar wishes Eid with an adorable photo: ‘The only thing that’s changed is our hair’

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar wishes Eid with an adorable photo: ‘The only thing that’s changed is our hair’

Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar posted an adorable photo to wish her fans on Eid. She mentioned nothing has changed in all these days except their hairstyles.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 10:02 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ankita Konwar posted an adorable picture with actor husband Milind Soman on Eid.
Ankita Konwar posted an adorable picture with actor husband Milind Soman on Eid.
         

Milind Soman and wife Ankita Konwar are spending their time together during lockdown and often share their workout videos. However, on Monday, Ankita took a break from exercise videos as she wished people “Eid Mubarak” on Instagram, with an adorable picture of the two sleeping in each other’s arms.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ankita wrote in caption, “The only thing that’s changed from that Monday to this Monday is our hair. Eid Mubarak everyone. #mondaymood #garfieldvibes #love #positivity.” She seems to be hinting at how nothing has changed since last Eid except their hairstyles. While Ankita is seen with bangs, Milind sports a grey mane in the picture.

Hindustantimes

The picture was ‘liked’ by thousands of fans with some being curious about the person who clicked the picture. A fan asked, “I am curious. Who takes these pictures at these moments?.” Another asked, “Who is the photographer?”

 

The two often share throwback pictures from their many vacations or inspiring workout videos during lockdown. Milind recently shared a few throwback pictures of them together and asked his fans about an outdoor experience they miss the most during lockdown. He captioned it, “Friday faces, feet and fingers. @ankita_earthy and I at midnight in Mumbai, running barefoot on the highway near Hyderabad and fingers entwined below the Howrah bridge in Kolkata ! What place or experience do you miss most about being outdoors???? #lockdown.”

While the first picture show them posing on a Mumbai street, the second shows their feet after they ran barefoot on a highway near Hyderabad and the third is of them holding hands under the Howrah Bridge.

Also read: Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without son Salman Khan: ‘I spoke with him on the phone and we exchanged wishes’

Milind recently appeared in the second season of the web show Four Most Shots Please! Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy for Amazon Prime. The series stars Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles. The show follows four unapologetically flawed women as they discover life while balancing their friendship in Mumbai.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
LIVE: Germany wants to lift travel warning for 31 European nations
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
‘Dangerous’: Bhopal health experts on homeopathic treatment of Covid-19
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
Despite bumper crop, prices of farm produce lowest in recent years due to Covid-19 lockdown
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
After Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar meeting, Sena says ‘govt is strong’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar Board 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In