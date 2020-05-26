e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without son Salman Khan: ‘I spoke with him on the phone and we exchanged wishes’

Salim Khan on celebrating Eid without son Salman Khan: ‘I spoke with him on the phone and we exchanged wishes’

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan, who is living away from him amid lockdown, has said no special delicacies were prepared on the occasion of Eid this year and it was like any other day.

bollywood Updated: May 26, 2020 09:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan celebrated Eid separately this year.
Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan celebrated Eid separately this year.
         

Eid is the most special time of the year for Salman Khan as he feasts with his family, greets his fans outside his Galaxy apartments residence and releases a new film on the occasion. However, this time the actor couldn’t be home as he is isolating at his farmhouse in Panvel. Father Salim Khan, who is staying at their Bandra home during the lockdown, revealed that Eid this year was just a regular day for them and there were no special delicacies prepared to mark the festival.

On being asked about how they were celebrating Eid in Salman’s absence, Salim told The Times of India in an interview, “He has been spending a lot of time there. I just spoke with him today on the phone and we exchanged wishes. We are always in touch with each other through our regular phone calls.” On being asked if a special dish was being prepared to celebrate Eid, he said, “Bilkul nahi, buss regular khaana hi bann raha hai (Not at all, only regular food is being made).”

 

Salim has been going on his regular morning walks each day during lockdown and kept up with the routine on Eid as well.

Meanwhile, Salman did keep his promise of delivering a new project on Eid. While he couldn’t release his scheduled film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai due to the lockdown, he treated his fans with a new song. titled Bhai Bhai, on the special occasion.

The Sultan star released the song on Eid and wrote in a tweet, “Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh ... #BhaiBhai.” He further wrote: “A special gift for all of you on this auspicious occasion of Eid. Listen to Bhai Bhai and spread the brotherhood. Eid Mubarak to everyone!”

Also read: Bhai Bhai: Salman Khan bats for Hindi-Muslim brotherhood in special Eid song. Watch

Bhai Bhai celebrates the spirit of brotherhood and unity and has been shot with minimal crew and resources at Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel. The three-minute-fifty-four second song communicates a significant message and evokes the right emotions of love and compassion in between people belonging to different religions. The song spreads the message of brotherhood and unity. This is the third song that Salman has released amid the lockdown, after Pyar Karona and Tere Bina and has been crooned by him.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
Mixing patients may worsen Covid-19 spread, warn private hospitals
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
70,000 cases in 15 days: Tracking the rapid spread of Covid-19 across India
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.45 lakh; 6,535 cases, 146 deaths recorded in last 24 hours
India’s Covid-19 tally over 1.45 lakh; 6,535 cases, 146 deaths recorded in last 24 hours
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
Local explosives used to trigger Pulwama attack
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
As tension grows, China scales up presence by 5K troops on its side of LAC
Virtual rallies, letter from PM Modi to mark BJP’s first year in office
Virtual rallies, letter from PM Modi to mark BJP’s first year in office
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Now, ‘Banana Covid’ hits plantations
Now, ‘Banana Covid’ hits plantations
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In