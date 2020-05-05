e-paper
Troll slams ‘superficial’ Milind Soman for ‘promoting’ his good looks, gets classy reply

An Instagram user slammed Milind Soman for sharing throwback pictures and ‘promoting’ his good looks. However, the model-turned-actor gave it back in a classy way.

bollywood Updated: May 05, 2020 17:34 IST
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Milind Soman’s throwback photo from 1990 was criticised by an Instagram user.
Milind Soman treated his Instagram followers to a stunning picture of himself taken three decades ago, in 1990, and said that it seemed like ‘a lifetime away’. While compliments poured in from many, one user was left unimpressed.

The Instagram user called Milind ‘silly and superficial’ and said that his posts gave the impression that being ‘visually appealing’ was a necessity for survival. “I really hope u have more to offer than always promoting your looks. It’s silly and superficial and makes people feel that in order to survive this real world they need to only be visually appealing. I only say this because u only post a face of yourself and then enjoy people complimenting u it’s a bit dumb,” his comment read.

However, Milind was unfazed by the criticism directed at him and only replied, “@shaunnty34 perhaps you should read and think, then you might not feel so bad.”

 

Hindustantimes

Milind had used the throwback picture to ask his fans about a major change in their lives or the world. “Its Monday, what can I say ? 1990, when this picture was taken, seems a lifetime away! .. what is the biggest change that you have heard of or experienced in the last 30 years ? #MondayMood,” his caption read.

Fans also defended Milind. One Instagram user wrote, “@shaunnty34 I guess you missed the message here! If someone has been true, natural and never shied away from accepting ageing gracefully it’s @milindrunning. The purpose of this photo is nothing to do with vanity but to revisit memories and give people a glimpse of the time he’s lived. I don’t know what’s wrong with people! It doesn’t even take people a second before they look at things in a negative way. Also, despite being a fashion icon in the ‘90s, the Adonis of India and a supermodel, he’s never hidden his greys or wrinkles. Unlike most actors who colour their hair and opt for face lifts, @milindrunning has always been real. Besides, you should be glad he’s shown you the way to attain fitness and look younger!”

Milind was last seen playing a gynaecologist named Dr Aamir Warsi in the second season of the web series Four More Shots Please!, which came out last month.

