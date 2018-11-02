Mouni Roy, Rajkummar Rao eat their way through Made in China shooting. Watch behind-the-scenes clip

Rajkummar Rao is one of the brightest stars in the Bollywood firmament these days. The years 2017 and 2018 have served him well. If in 2017, the success and appreciation of films such as Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton kept him in news,2018’s Stree gave him his solo hit and an entry into the Rs 100 crore club.

The actor has an ambitious list of films in his kitty in the coming future — Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Mental Hai Kya, Made in China and Shimla Mirchi in Hindi. Made in China will see him paired with TV actor-turned-Bollywood-star Mouni Roy.

A short boomerang clip from the film’s shoot of a song has been shared by Mouni. In it, Rajkummar and Mouni along with others are seated on benches and tables and are partaking food and drinks — while Rajkummar is biting into what looks like a kathi kebab roll, Mouni is drinking a can of cola. They are all dressed in festival colours — Mouni, in a bright orange ghagra choli (Or that a flared saree?) while Rajkummar has a maroon Nehru jacket with cream-coloured kurta inside.

Sharing the clip, Mouni writes: “We eat , a lot , all the time! Song shoot stories @rajkummar_rao @pvijan @mikhilmusale27 @anujdhawan13 @mrsheetalsharma #MadeInChina.”

In Made in China, Rajkummar plays a struggling Gujarati businessman, who has to travel to China for advancing his business interests. Expectedly, he encounters a number of situations and, we are presuming, the film is going to be a comedy. According to a report in Indian Express, a major part of the shoot will take place in China and some of it in Ahmedabad.

The film is being directed by Mikhil Musale, well known for his National Award-winning 2016 drama-thriller Wrong Side Raju, where as Dinesh Vijan will produce the film.The film’s shoot reportedly began in September this year.

