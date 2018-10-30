Rajkummar Rao, girlfriend Patralekha enjoy a beachside vacation in Goa. See pics

Actor Rajkummar Rao has been on a career high — what started in 2017 with appreciation for films like Newton and box office success of Bareilly Ki Barfi and has continued in 2018 with the phenomenal success of Stree, which has earned over Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Rajkummar, who has many other interesting films in his kitty such as Mental Hai Kya, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Made in China, Shimla Mirchi and Bengali film Ami Saira Bano, has taken a short break with girlfriend Patralekha to Goa and has been sharing pictures online. The pictures are like a breath of fresh air — sunny, warm and absolutely welcoming.

Sharing the latest where the duo is chilling on a beach, Rajkummar wrote: “They say the sunset in Goa is unparalleled, and they are right! Loved that the beach was so close to my @Airbnb. A sunset picnic on the beach with @Patralekhaa was definitely one of the highlights in this trip.” The happy couple look relaxed; Rajkummar in pink half pants and pale blue shirt has a funny expression on his face while Patralekha lying down by his side in a dull grey shirt and olive green pants, has a broad smile on her face. The blue sea and soothing waves, their glasses of juice and watermelon gives the frame a rather picnic like feel to the photo.

In another picture, Rajkummar and Patralekha are set for a scooter ride. Sharing it, Rajkummar wrote: “When the neighbourhood is this nice, you gotta get out and explore it... The only question- where do we go first @patralekhaa?”

