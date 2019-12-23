Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 23, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
LIVE BLOG

National Film Awards 2019 Live updates: Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana to be honoured, Amitabh Bachchan bows out

National Film Awards 2019 Live: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu will give away the awards to the winners at the Vigyan Bhawan this year.

By HT Correspondent | Dec 23, 2019 11:09 IST
highlights

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will distribute the National Film Awards at the Vigyan Bhawan this year. Among those to be honoured are Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana who share the Best Actor Award for their films Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively.

President Ram Nath Kovind will reportedly host a high tea for the winners later.

11:07 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in separate ceremony

Another small function to be hosted for Amitabh Bachchan as the actor could not attend the event due to illness.

11:00 AM IST

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives at Vigyan Bhawan

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives at Vigyan Bhawan for the 66th National Film Awards. The ceremony begins with the national anthem.

10:55 AM IST

Here’s why Uri: The Surgical Strike is eligible despite not releasing in 2018

A film is supposed to have earned its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification from Janurary 1 of that year to December 31 of that year. Uri got its certificate on December 31, 2018, therefore making it eligible for the awards this year itself.

10:40 AM IST

Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni turn hosts

Divya Dutta and Sonali Kulkarni are hosting the 66th National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan today. Both looking stunning in beige saris.

10:30 AM IST

Akshay Kumar arrives for the event

Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal share a hug as they arrive at the Vigyan Bhawan for the ceremony.

10:21 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s note on being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan will not attend the event due to illness but had earlier written a note of thanks about being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. He wrote, “There is a paucity of words searching a response.. for the generosity of words that pour in ..I am but deeply grateful and most humbled .. my sincerest gratitude. What really resides in the mind shall never be known…and may it never….gratitude and express of immense humbleness..bear supreme today…and love.”

10:20 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Aditya Dhar arrive for the event

Talking about his film Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal says “At the end of the day, it was his vision that we were trying to follow. Uri was a decision taken from my gut feeling.”

09:58 AM IST

Amitabh Bachchan skips the event

Amitabh Bachchan was to be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award but the actor has bowed out of the event due to illness. The actor wrote on Twitter that he is down with fever and is not allowed to travel for the ceremony.

 

trending topics