66th National Film Awards: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to give away awards on Monday, Dadasaheb Phalke honour for Amitabh Bachchan
President Ram Nath Kovind will reportedly host high tea for the winners of the National Film Awards later.bollywood Updated: Dec 21, 2019 20:47 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will present the National Film Awards to the winners on Monday. The annual National Film Awards ceremony will be held at Vigyan Bhawan where actor Amitabh Bachchan will also receive the Dadasaheb Phalke award. Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar will be attending the ceremony, a press release said.
Traditionally, the National Awards are handed out to the winners by the President of India. According to sources, President Ram Nath Kovind will host high tea for the winners later.
In 2018, President Kovind had presented only a handful few set of awards during the ceremony which was divided into two phases. The first set of awards were conferred by Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, while the President presented the second lot.
The winners of 66th National Film Awards were announced in August this year with Gujarati film Hellaro bagging the Best Film honour. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khuranna jointly won the Best Actor trophy for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively. Keerthy Suresh won the Best Actress award for her role in Telugu movie Mahanati.
Aditya Dhar of Uri won the Best Director award.
Here is a complete list of winners:
Best Original Screenplay: Chi Arjun La Sow
Best Adapted Screenplay: Andhadhun
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire for Chumbak
Best Rajasthani Film: Turtle
Best Panchanga Film: In The Land Of Poisonous Women
Best Garo Film: Anna
Best Marathi Film: Bhonga
Best Tamil Film: Baram
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Urdu Film: Hamid
Best Bengali Film: Ek Je Chhilo Raja
Best Malayalam Film: Sudani From Nigeria
Best Telugu Film: Mahanati
Best Kannada Film: Nathicharami
Best Konkani Film: Amori
Best Assamese Film: Bulbul Can Sing
Best Punjabi Film: Harjeeta
Best Gujarati Film: Reva
Best Choreography: Padmaavat, Ghoomar
Best Special Effects: Awe, KGF
Best Music Direction: Sanjay Leela Bhasali, Padmaavat
Best Background Music award: Uri
Best Makeup Artist: Ranjith for Awe
Best Costume Designer: Mahanati, Rajshree Patnaik, Varun Shah and Archana Rao
Best Action: KGF
Best Lyrics: Manjutha for Nathicharami
Best Production Design: Kammara Sambhavam
Best Editing: Nathicharami
Best Location Sound: Tendlya
Best Sound Design: Uri
Best Mixed Track: Rangasthalam
Best Dialogue: Tarikh
Best Cinematography: Ulu
Best Children’s Film: Sarkari Hiriya Prathamika Shale, Kasaragodu
Best Film on Environment Conservation: Paani
Nargis Dutt Award for National Integration: Ondanya Eradalu
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Jury Awards: Kedara (Bengali)
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Sudhakar Reddy Yakanthi for Naal
Best Female Playback singer: Bindu Mani for Mayavi Manave from Nathicharami
Best Male Playback Singer: Arijit Singh for Binte Dil from Padmaavat
Best Film on Social Issues: Pad Man
Actors who get special mention for their performance: Sruthi Hariharan, Chandrachud Rai, Josy Joseph, Savitri
Most film-friendly state: Uttarakhand
Best book on cinema: Malayalam Book Mano Prarthana Pulley; In A Cult Of Their Own gets Special Mention
Best Film Critic: Blase Johnny (Malayalam), Ananth Vijay (Hindi)
NON FEATURE FILM CATEGORY
Best Film on Family Values: Chalo Jeetey Hai
Best Short Fiction Film: Kasab
Social Justice Film: Why Me, Ekant
Best Investigation Film: Amoli
Best Sports Film: Swimming Through The Darkness
Best Educational Film: Sarlabh Virala
Best Film on Social Issue: Talate Kunji
Best Environmental Film: The World’s Most Famous Tiger
Best Promotional Film: Rediscovering Jahannum
Best Film on Science and Technology: GD Naidu: The Edison of India
Best Arts and Cultural Film: Munkar
Best Debut non-feature film of a Director: Feluda
Best Non-Feature Film: Sunrise, The Secret Life of Frogs
