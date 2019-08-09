How did 2019’s Uri: The Surgical Strike become eligible for 2018 National Film Awards? Here’s the answer

bollywood

Aditya Dhar’s debut film Uri: The Surgical Strike raked in the most number of awards at the National Film Awards winners announcement on Friday. From Best Director to Best Actor, the film’s cast and crew has a lot to celebrate. However, many on social media are confused why the film was even considered for this awards season at all.

The 66th National Film Awards will honour and reward films that came out in 2018. Because Uri: The Surgical Strike released on January 11, 2019, it left many wondering if the film was even eligible for the awards.

The criteria for any film to enter the race for National Film Awards, it is supposed to have earned its certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification from Janurary 1 of that year to December 31 of that year. Luckily, Uri got its certificate on December 31, 2018, therefore making it eligible for the awards this year itself.

Uri won the best director award for Aditya Dhar and Best Actor award for Vicky Kaushal. Vicky shared his award with Ayushmann Khurrana, who won it for Andhadhun. The film that saw Vicky play an Indian Army officer also won the Sound Designer award (Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee) and Best Music Director (Background Music) for Shashwat Sachdev.

While announcing the award, chairperson Rahul Rawail said that “every beat and background sound was captivating and heart touching”.

Talking about winning a National Award for his very first film, Aditya said “15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has lead to this moment and it just can’t get better than this.” He added, “Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me.”

