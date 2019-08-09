Aditya Dhar wins National Film Award for Uri, says ‘josh is very, very high sir’. Read his full statement

bollywood

Uri: The Surgical Strike, the second highest grosser of the year, won big at the 66th National Film Awards announced on Friday. Director Aditya Dhar won the National Film Award for Best Direction whereas actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor award. Talking about winning a National Award for his very first film, Aditya said “15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has lead to this moment and it just can’t get better than this.”

He added, “Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life. Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me.

Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. The way my parents and my brother stood by me through all the struggle is what helped me realise my dream so beautifully.

Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making URI what it is. This film wouldn’t have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience.

But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it’s our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you.

Jai Hindi!!

PS- HOW’S THE JOSH???

VERY VERY HIGH SIR!!”

Besides Vicky, the film also starred Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It was based on the surgical strikes conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan as a retaliation to the 2016 Uri attack. It was the first big release of the year and collected over Rs 245 crore at the domestic box office.

