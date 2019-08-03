Vicky Kaushal reveals who helped shape Major Vihaan’s character in Uri: The Surgical Strike

bollywood

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 16:55 IST

While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike, nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan. Vicky Kaushal who has been spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has been keeping his fans updated about various activities the actor is doing in Tawang.

He shared a picture of himself with a soldier and revealed that the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike Aditya Dhar would meet and draw references from him to get the behaviour and spirit of a Special Force Commando right to pen Major Vihaan’s character.

Earlier, Vicky has shared a picture of himself donning Army uniform and taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making rotis.

On Wednesday, the Manmarziyan actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram. “Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh,” he captioned the picture.

Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama Takht, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

