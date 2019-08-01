Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army, makes rotis for the first time. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:33 IST

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time for a film, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. “The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army,” he wrote.

In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning a green jacket and camo cap, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti. Earlier on Wednesday, the Manmarziyan actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.

“Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh,” he captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama Takht, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:32 IST