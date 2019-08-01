Vicky Kaushal turns chef for Indian Army, makes rotis for the first time. See pics
Vicky Kaushal made rotis for the first time in his life on Thursday and he was glad that it was for the Indian Army. Check out his latest pics.bollywood Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:33 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is spending time with the Indian army at the Indo-China border area of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, has turned chef for the troops. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, who is all set to don the military uniform for the second time for a film, shared a series of pictures on Instagram making rotis for the first time in his life. “The first-ever roti I made... glad it was for the army,” he wrote.
In the pictures, an excited Vicky, donning a green jacket and camo cap, is seen taking cooking lessons from the chef of the Army mess and learning the art of making a roti. Earlier on Wednesday, the Manmarziyan actor gave a glimpse of his visit by sharing a picture with the Indian Army personnel on his Instagram.
Also read: ‘Ones who snort together, stay together’: Hard Kaur, Nikhil Chinapa weigh in on Bollywood stars’ drugs controversy
“Elated to be getting an opportunity to spend a few days with our Indian Army posted at 14,000ft altitude at the Indo-China border of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh,” he captioned the picture.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will be seen next in films like period drama Takht, Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, and untitled film where he will be seen as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, helmed by Meghna Gulzar.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Aug 01, 2019 21:32 IST