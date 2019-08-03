Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law with Kwatha, shares photo with ‘didi’

bollywood

Actor Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle is set to make her Bollywood opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film is likely to go on floors by September.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, “IT’S OFFICIAL... Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle to debut opposite Aayush Sharma in #Kwatha... Directed by Karan Lalit Butani... Produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhat, Aditya Joshi, Alok Thakur and Sujay Shankarwar.”

Aayush plays a police officer in the action-drama film, Kwatha. “It’s a huge honour to play an army officer. I’m really looking forward to start shooting for the film,” Aayush earlier said in a statement.

Inspired by true events, the film will show how few incidents change a man’s opinion and perspective on certain things. Kwatha is produced by Sunil Jain and Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment and directed by Butani.

Kwatha is most likely to go on floors around September this year and is scheduled to release in 2020.

It was earlier reported that Isabelle would make her Bollywood debut opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Stanley D’costa’s directorial Time To Dance. Speaking about her sister, Katrina had then told Hindustan Times, “I’m playing the normal part that any sister would play (laughs). Isabelle is really happy, excited and is working very hard. I have been in the industry for so many years, so there are a lot of places where I can help and impart my suggestions. But the good thing is that she is independent and a strong-minded person. Isabelle’s take on things, as well as the path that she wants to navigate, is clear in her mind. Obviously, there will be certain struggles that she’d have to face on her own, but it’s great that she comes with a huge amount of formal training, as she has spent four years at Lee Strasberg. I am very happy about it as she is coming prepared.”

While the social media handles of the actors did not mention the film, Katrina shared a picture of herself with her sister and merely captioned it “didi”. The sisters can be seen twinning in black top and blue denims, sitting next to each other.

