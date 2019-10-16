Pati Patni Aur Woh director: ‘Our film shares nothing with original other than its title and logline’

bollywood

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 17:30 IST

Filmmaker Mudassar Aziz has claimed his upcoming film starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday has little in common with the 1978 original, except for the title and basic premise. The makers have shared first look posters of Pati Patni Aur Woh and internet is loving them.

Mudassar told Mid Day in an interview, “Modern-day relationships are based on different value systems. Hence, we turned things around on the concept level itself and re-wrote the plot. Our film shares nothing with the original other than its title and logline. It is a humble tribute to BR saab.” BR Chopra directed the original Pati Patni Aur Woh, which starred Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta in lead roles.

The original traced the story of Kumar’s character who is fascinated with his new secretary (Ranjeeta) despite being married.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan look is ‘Jack Sparrow after joining RSS’? The actor says ‘maybe’

Muddassar claimed to have adopted the playful tone for his film. “This film, in a light-hearted manner, analyses what makes people stray. We created a brand new character for Kartik. Bhumi’s ‘patni’ is nowhere close to what Vidyaji (Vidya Sinha) played in the original and Ananya is the surprise package,” he further told the tabloid. Mudassar has previously directed Dulha Mil Gaya, Happy Bhag Jayegi and Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi.

Pati Patni Aur Woh will be produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Abhay Chopra and Juno Chopra of BR Studios. “Juno, Abhay and Mudassar have given an interesting tweak to the story that matches today’s times. Kartik, Bhumi and Ananya are new age actors who are talented and add their spark to the story,” Bhushan said in a statement earlier.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 17:30 IST