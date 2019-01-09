Rakesh Roshan is recovering well after surgery, says Rajesh Roshan after Hrithik revealed father’s cancer diagnosis

Actor-director Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with throat cancer and was operated on at a hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday. Son and actor Hrithik Roshan had broken the news of his diagnosis on the day of his surgery. As his family, friends and fans pray for his recovery, Rakesh’s brother, Rajesh Roshan, has provided an update on his health, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Rajesh told the daily, “He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital.”

Rajesh also thanked PM Narendra Modi for his message. He said, “This was very big hearted of the Prime Minister and a huge encouragement for both the patient and his family.”

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

The PM had tweeted, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N.” Hrithik thanked him for his message and replied, “Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well.”

Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/BS42lCy0Kn — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 8, 2019

The film industry sent its support and best wishes for Rakesh, after Hrithik shared the news on the social media. He wrote, “Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad.”

Several celebrities, including Hrithik’s ex-wife, had commented on his picture before the surgery. Sussanne wrote, “He is the stronger than any super hero all will go smoothly.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 09:02 IST