PM Narendra Modi prays for Rakesh Roshan’s good health after Hrithik Roshan reveals his cancer diagnosis

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has shared his wishes for actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s good health on Twitter. Hrithik Roshan had tweeted about his father’s cancer diagnosis on Tuesday.

“Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage,” the Prime Minister wrote in his tweet. Rakesh, 69, has been diagnosed with early stage of squamous cell carcinoma, a type of cancer, and will undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Hrithik shared an Instagram post in which he is seen standing alongside his father in a gym.“Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him,” Hrithik captioned the picture in which the father-son duo have struck the same pose.

Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan wrote: “He is stronger than any superhero. All will go smoothly.” Among other popular names who sent in wishes include Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, Aalim Hakim, Darshan Kumar, Nandish Sandhu, Dabboo Ratnani and Vishal Dadlani. Roshan’s daughter Sunanina was diagnosed with cervical cancer a few years ago but emerged a survivor.

Roshan started out as an actor with films such as Kaamchor and Khoobsurat, among others but later went into filmmaking and sporadic guest appearances. Rakesh Roshan is known for directing films like Kishen Kanhaiya, Karan Arjun, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Koi... Mil Gaya and the superhero Krrish film series.

