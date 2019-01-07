PM Narendra Modi first look out, Vivek Oberoi plays the lead role

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi shared his first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter Monday. Oberoi will be playing the PM in a biopic titled PM Narendra Modi, which will be directed by Mary Kom director Omung Kumar.

Oberoi was dressed as PM Modi in the trademark half-sleeved kurta in the poster. “Jai Hind We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi,” he captioned the poster. The film’s poster was launched by Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Monday.

जय हिन्द. జై హింద్. ஜெய் ஹிந்த். Jai Hind 🇮🇳🙏 We humbly ask for your prayers and blessings on this incredible journey. #AkhandBharat #PMNarendraModi pic.twitter.com/t0lQVka7mJ — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) January 7, 2019

The film will start shooting later this month and will release in 23 languages. The rest of the star cast is yet to be announced.

Kumar has earlier directed films such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit. Before Pm Modi’s biopic, he had helmed the 2017 film Bhoomi, starring Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Oberoi was last seen in the Tamil film Vivegam, co-starring Ajith Kumar. He made his debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s 2002 film Company and went on do films such as Saathiya, Dum, Omkara, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Krrish 3 among others.

PM Narendra Modi will be shot across Gujarat, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, among other locations in the country.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:21 IST