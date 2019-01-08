Sussanne Khan says Rakesh Roshan is ‘stronger than a superhero’ as Hrithik confirms dad has cancer

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan’s father and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. He is set to undergo surgery on January 8. Soon after, Hrithik broke the news with a picture of their gym session together, several celebrities, including Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, expressed their love and wishes for the senior actor.

Sussanne, who often joins the family for festivals and parties, commented on the picture, “He is the stronger than any super hero all will go smoothly.” She also shared heart emojis with hands joined in a prayer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished for his well being and tweeted, “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N.”

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Actor Tiger Shroff, who considers Hrithik his idol, wrote, “Superhero DNA overnight recovery!” Music composer Vishal Dadlani wrote on his wall, “My very best to him, and of course to all of yoy, @hrithikroshan! I am sure he’ll conquer his too.” Singer Ankit Tiwari also commented, “More power.”

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a heart emoji and a thumbs up sign in the comments section. Celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani also commented, “All the best Uncle.” TV actor Nandish Sandhu also wrote for the senior actor, “Respect and speedy recovery.”

“Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn’t miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know. Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it. As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. .Love you Dad,” Hrithik had captioned the picture.

