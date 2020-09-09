Rhea Chakraborty’s 2009 tweet on girl being jailed for drug trafficking goes viral after NCB arrests her

bollywood

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 16:49 IST

An old tweet of Rhea Chakraborty about a girl being jailed for drug trafficking is going viral after her arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The tweet, which is from 2009, mentions listening to a story of an Indian girl who served a jail sentence of four-and-a-half-years for drug trafficking.

Rhea’s tweet reads, “just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,,”

just stepped out of a weird scary engrossing story of an indian girl ....who served 4 n a half year jail sentence for narcotic trafikking,, — Rhea Chakraborty (@Tweet2Rhea) November 19, 2009

On Tuesday afternoon, Rhea was arrested by the NCB in the drug angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The arrest, made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, came three days after her younger brother Showik Chakraborty’s arrest by the NCB. Her bail was rejected on Tuesday and she was brought to the Byculla jail on Wednesday morning.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut vs Shiv Sena: HC stays demolition work on her property, asks BMC to file reply

“Rhea is an active member of a drug syndicate and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor,” the NCB had said in its remand application. The agency said it had not found any contraband from Rhea and her brother Showik’s residence in Juhu but there was enough evidence to produce before the court.

Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde called her arrest a ‘travesty of justice’. “Travesty of justice. Three central agencies hounding a single woman just because she was in love with a drug addict who was suffering from mental health issues for several years and died by suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines, drugs,” the senior advocate told ANI.

Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities rallied behind Rhea and sought ‘justice’ for her. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia, Raveena Tandon, Anurag Kashyap and others shared the caption that was on Rhea’s T-shirt as she reached the NCB office on Tuesday. “Roses are red, violets are blue, Let’s smash patriarchy, me and you,” the slogan on her T-shirt read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more