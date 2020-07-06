e-paper
Sai Manjrekar watches interviews of her contemporaries: 'I would really like to imbibe the confidence they exude'

Sai Manjrekar watches interviews of her contemporaries: ‘I would really like to imbibe the confidence they exude’

Sai Manjrekar has said that she finds her contemporaries ‘very relatable and real’ as she watches their films and interviews to get inspired.

bollywood Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:06 IST
Sai Manjrekar finds her contemporaries relatable.
Sai Manjrekar finds her contemporaries relatable.
         

Sai Manjrekar, who made her debut with Dabangg 3, has said that she gets inspired from her contemporaries such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. Sai is the daughter of actor Mahesh Manjrekar and had played Salman’s lost love in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise.

Talking about how she takes lessons from their learnings, she told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “I watch not only their films but their interviews as well. They are all so relatable, so real. I would really like to imbibe the confidence they exude, but I know it takes a lot of inner work to make it possible.”

Earlier, Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F who made her debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, had also talked about learning from the mistakes of her contemporaries. She had told the daily, “Sara, Ananya (Panday), Tara (Sutaria), Janhvi (Kapoor), among others, are all extremely talented in different ways and together we’ve so much to offer. I respect everyone and have watched all their interviews several times to learn from their mistakes and take a note of their good points. I’ve also learnt to see them in the limelight.”

Also read: Amit Trivedi: ‘Nothing called nepotism in the music industry, this is the most time-waste topic’

However, Ananya’s interviews haven’t gone down too well with her viewers. The Student of the Year was massively trolled when she said during a roundtable chat with film journalist Rajeev Masand that she was not as privileged as people think. She said that her father neither appeared on Koffee With Karan, nor in films backed by Dharma Productions.

Giving a better understanding of how Ananya ended up landing into a controversy, Alaya had once told in a Zoom interview, “I don’t think any of us don’t understand the concept of privilege, struggle and nepotism. We all are quite aware of it, and more or less, we all have the same stance on it. It’s just that sometimes, it’s tricky in the way you put it out. It’s so easy for one-two words to go to the wrong place and for it to be misconstrued.”

