Dabangg 3: Mahesh Manjrekar ‘proud and emotional’ as daughter Saiee debuts opposite Salman Khan

Actor and filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar is delighted that he got an opportunity to work with daughter Saiee. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg 3. Mahesh, too, will reprise his role as Sonakshi Sinha’s alcoholic father from the first instalment, Haria.

Talking about the film, Mahesh said, “I reprise my role of Haria. It’s a cameo which is there to establish Chulbul’s journey. I had one scene with Saiee and Salman, and it was wonderful to be in the same frame as my daughter. I felt proud and emotional.” Mahesh said that while his older daughter is a chef, Saiee has always wanted to be an actor.

A Mumbai Mirror report earlier said that Saiee will play Salman’s love interest from his college days in the film, a prequel to the first two films. “She plays Salman’s love interest and her role is primarily in the prequel. However, life comes full circle as the character has relevance to the conflict Chulbul is battling in the present,” a source said.

Saiee has reportedly shot for major portions of her part which include a song with Salman opposite her. The film’s lead female actor is still Sonakshi Sinha.

The film is produced by Salman’s brother and film producer Arbaaz Khan. He recently said that the film is shaping up well and the shooting will be complete by September end.

Talking about the status of the film, Arbaaz said, “The shoot of Dabangg 3 is going well. We are in for a very long schedule. We have completed almost 60% of the film. Hopefully we will wrap up the entire shoot by September and are looking forward to the release in December end.”

Arbaaz said the team is leaving no stone unturned to live up to the expectations of the audience from the franchise. “People have lot of expectations from the film and that only means they love the franchise and the character. If there were no expectations, it was a matter of concern for us. We are giving our best and doing everything that the film requires. We are trying to make a good entertainer. We are happy and confident with the film. We hope people like it,” he said.

Directed by Prabhudheva, the film will see Sonakshi reprise her role as Rajjo, along with Kannada star Sudeep as a new addition to the series. Dabangg 3 is scheduled to hit cinema houses on December 20.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 13:50 IST