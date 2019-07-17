Katrina Kaif shares the happiest birthday pic; Salman Khan’s birthday wish for her wins over internet

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a happy picture from her birthday celebrations in Mexico on Tuesday. She thanked her fans for sending her warms wishes and making her day ‘so special’.

Katrina is seen tugging on a table with a large bouquet resting on it. A chalkboard underneath reads, ‘Happy birthday Katrina’ and a small ‘I Love You’ is also written in corner. She is dressed in a frilly blue top, blue shorts and is seen barefoot. “Thank u everyone so much for all the love and wishes .... And for making my day so special,” she captioned the picture.

Several Bollywood actors and her co-stars wished Katrina on her birthday. Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and other shared her pictures on their Instagram stories with birthday wishes. Salman Khan also wished her with a still from their latest film together, Bharat. The photo shows both of them on a scooter with both pointing in different directions.

Katrina celebrated her 36th birthday in Mexico with a four day trip. She shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram on Tuesday, wearing an off-white bikini and sarong with tassels against the beautiful backdrop of the blue sea.

Filmmaker Karan Johar commented on the pic, “Happy birthday ! Will spend all day liking your posts!!!!” Arjun Kapoor commented, “U’ve basically gone on a photo shoot.”

Alia Bhatt wished Katrina with an Instagram story with a photo of the two. Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture of herself with Katrina and wrote, “More Happiest birthday #KatrinaKaif .. Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.. go spread ur wings this year baby.. lov u,” on her Twitter account.

Wishing her success, Sonam Kapoor wished a happy birthday to Katrina with two pictures on her Instagram story. Madhuri Dixit too wished the ‘beautiful’ Katrina. Keeping the wish simple yet sweet, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar posted a picture along with a birthday message on her Instagram story.

Katrina was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman, which had hit double century by minting Rs 201.86 crores at the box office. She will next be seen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:39 IST