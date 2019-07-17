Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas celebrate Sophie Turner’s Game of Thrones Emmy nomination: ‘So incredibly proud of you’

Actor Priyanka Chopra has joined the world in celebrating her sister-in-law and actor Sophie Turner’s first ever Emmy nomination. Sophie was nominated in the Supporting Actress Drama category for her role in HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Priyanka shared two pictures of herself and Sophie on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Congratulations to all the Emmy nominees this year, but especially to...you, @sophiet! We love you and are so incredibly proud of you #JSisters.” Priyanka also gave a special shout-out to Rachel Broshanan of Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, Viola Davis for How to Get Away With Murder, Jimmy Kimmel for Jimmy Kimmel Live, James Corden for The Late Late Show with James Corden, Laverne Cox for Orange Is the New Black, Netflix’s Queer Eye and Beyonce Knowles Carter for her film Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé.

Sophie’s singer husband Joe Jonas also congratulated her. “Emmy nominated @sophiet I am so incredibly proud of you,” he wrote with a photo of the two, sharing it on his Instagram stories. Nick Jonas also congratulated her on Instagram.

Sophie is nominated in the Supporting Actress Drama category with three other Game of Thrones co-stars -- Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams. The show also led the pack with a record-breaking 32 nominations, the most ever by a drama series in a single year.

Emilia Clarke was nominated in the Lead Actress Drama category while Kit Harington was nominated in Lead Actor Drama category. Actors Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Peter Dinklage were also nominated for Supporting Actor Drama.

Sophie played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for 10 years and eight seasons. The actor was 14 when she started filming the show in 2010. “When you’re starting your career at a young age, you’re forced to grow up much faster. Also, playing a character like Sansa and having to endure all the things she did, toughens you up,” Turner, 23, told Psychologies magazine.

Sophie recently tied the knot with her boyfriend and singer Joe Jonas in France. The wedding was attended by Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas.

