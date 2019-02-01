Shahid Kapoor enjoys bike ride with daughter Misha on a sunny day. See pic

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared an adorable new picture with his daughter, Misha. The daddy-daughter duo are seen on a bike, enjoying a sunny day together.

“Cause she knows she can do it all better,” Shahid captioned the picture. Shahid is seen in a denim jacket, looking at his daughter with a big smile on his face. Misha, meanwhile, is looking elsewhere. The picture is washed in greenery and sunlight.

Shahid’s fans loved the picture a lot as well. “Sir you guys are so adorable,” wrote a fan. “Smart father n cutess beti,” wrote another.

Misha is the elder daughter of Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput. They also have a son, Zain, who was born last year.

Mira and Shahid often post pictures of their daughter and son on Instagram. He previously shared a picture with Misha on Diwali which showed her in a lehenga, propped up on her father’s arms. Mira also shared a picture of the entire family on New Year. “Grateful for the year that made us complete. Happy New Year,” she had captioned the picture.

Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which was a big flop at the box office. His next film will be Kabir Singh with Kiara Advani. It the remake of hit Telugu movie, Arjun Reddy.

