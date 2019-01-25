Mira Rajput takes daughter Misha to the beach for a playdate with Abhishek Kapoor’s son. See pics

Shahid Kapoor may be busy shooting for Kabir Singh with co-star Kiara Advani in Delhi these days, but wife Mira Rajput is making sure that their kids don’t miss out on the good times. What’s more she too is taking up challenges and enjoying life to the hilt.

On Thursday, she shared Instagram stories about her daughter Misha’s playdate with director Abhishek Kapoor and wife Pragya’s son Isana. The playdate was by the beach; in a series of pictures, shared by her, the kids can be seen playing around in the sand with a football. The two kids almost look identical; with both sporting a tiny bun each. In one of the pictures, the two along with Pragya are patting a little puppy.

Mira Rajput shared these pictures as her Insta stories.

Sharing the same picture, Pragya wrote that they had made friends with the little puppy at the beach. She also named the two kids after famous footballers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zinedine Zidane. Mira also informed that while the older kids enjoyed their time in the sun and sand, their little siblings, Mira’s son Zain and Pragya’s son Shamsher, were enjoying in their respective cribs.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor calls himself a cradle snatcher, says would have married someone older if not Mira Rajput

Mira also mentioned that she has taken up the #100DaysOfWalking challenge and that she was on Day 8.

Meanwhile, looks like Mira is getting used to being in front of camera. After, her face cream ad, she is now the face of a milk brand. Sharing a post and picture of herself, she wrote on Instagram: “In an ideal world, mothers wouldn’t have dark circles and germs would exist only in our imagination.. But when the tiny human alarm clock rings “Mumma” and you wake up into reality, staying on high alert for your kids’ safety and health becomes second nature. What a relief when you can completely rely on something for just that. Thankfully, with milk in Tetra Pak cartons, my alert self becomes an assured self. With it’s six layer technology that keeps milk fresh and safe, I get better sleep knowing the germs are at bay and the kids stay healthy! (And that helps with the dark circles too) Sounds pretty ideal doesn’t it?”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 09:41 IST