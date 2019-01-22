Shahid Kapoor calls himself a cradle snatcher, says would have married someone older if not Mira Rajput

Actor Shahid Kapoor recently said in an interview that when he met his wife Mira Rajput for the first time, he thought she was too young but still liked her. In the same interview, he has also called himself a cradle snatcher for marrying her.

Shahid, who married Mira when she was just 21, opened about his life as a husband, brother and father in an interview with Filmfare. When asked about how Mira took up the mantle of motherhood at such a young age, Shahid said, “My understanding of her is that she is very mature, deep down. Otherwise she would not have been able to deal with all that has happened with her life. I mean she was just turning 21 when we got married.” The interviewer called Shahid a ‘cradle snatcher’ and Shahid agreed. “Absolutely! You know, I am. I can’t runaway from it. So it is what it is,” he said.

In the same interview, he was also asked whom he would marry if not Mira. Shahid says “Someone older.” When the interviewer asked him whether he chose if because it is the current trend (Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas who is 10 years younger than her), Shahid said he meant someone older than Mira, not older than him. Shahid and Priyanka have also dated each other.

Shahid and Mira have two kids together, daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born in 2016, Zain was born last year.

Shahid’s last film was Batti Gul Meter Chalu. It failed at the box office. However, his film before that was Padmaavat with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The film was a blockbuster and made Rs 600 crore worldwide.

Shahid will now be seen in Arjun Reddy remake, Kabir Singh. The film also stars Kiara Advani.

