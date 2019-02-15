Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput, daughter Misha cuddle in colourful new pics. See pics

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has shared two adorable new pictures with their daughter, Misha. In the pictures, Mira can be seen cuddling with her little doll.

The colourful new pictures show Misha making cute faces as he get a hug from her mom. “If I say cheese will you give me a lollipop,” Mira captioned the photos. Misha is seen wearing a white top and a colourful skirt, sitting in what looks like a fair ride for little kids.

Mira and Shahid’s fans also loved the new pictures. “OMG How Cutie Missy @mira.kapoor thank You mam for Sharing this beautiful moment,” a fan commented on the picture. “I have to honestly say this is ur best pic yet!! Very very classy. Very international and chic appeal!,” wrote another. “Haha.. All kids make these face at this age.. Mine is also just like her,” read another caption.

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in July 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

Recently, Mira shared pictures on Instagram that showed Misha with coloured hair. While Mira clarified that the colour was temporary, she was criticised online. At a recent event, she said it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything.

“It wasn’t a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had nice time and I think it’s just about letting your children to be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything,” Mira told the media on Wednesday during the Helping Hand Exhibition cum Fundraiser event.

