Mira Rajput Kapoor on her daughter’s hair colour: It’s about letting your children be free, Misha had a nice time

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput was recently trolled when she posted a picture of their daughter Misha with her hair coloured. She now has the perfect reply. Insisting it is all about ensuring that kids are free, she has said it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything. In the pictures Mira shared on Instagram stories, Misha can be seen sporting a pony tail, with ends of her hair coloured magenta

“It wasn’t a colour. It was a regular paint. She (Misha) just had nice time and I think it’s just about letting your children to be creative, letting them be free and letting them to have a good time. I think it doesn’t make sense to get serious about everything,” Mira told the media on Wednesday during the Helping Hand Exhibition cum Fundraiser event.

Last week, Mira shared a photograph in which her two-year-old daughter Misha was seen having red tresses. “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom,” she captioned the photograph. But the photograph didn’t go well with the netizens as they started criticising Mira. Following the backlash, she posted another photograph of Misha and wrote: “Relax guys it’s just temporary. Wait till I’m 5.”

The event was organised to support TATA Memorial Hospital’s pediatric oncology ward in Mumbai.

Talking about the event, Mira said: “I am really happy associating myself with Helping Hands Exhibition cum Fundraiser. They have organised a really nice event and it has been organised to support a very noble cause.

“Kids were really happy and we just had to warm them up. I feel they had a good time at this event.”

Mira tied the knot with Shahid in July 2015. They welcomed their first child Misha in 2016 and son Zain in 2018.

