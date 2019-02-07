Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput colours daughter Misha’s hair, reassures fans that it’s temporary

Actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput are one of most popular couples in Bollywood. Anything they post of social media invariably gets viral. While Shahid has been busy with the shoot of Kabir Singh, Mira has been busy trying out new things like colouring her daughter’s hair.

Mira posted two pictures of daughter Misha on Instagram stories, after getting her daughter’s hair partially coloured. Sharing a picture, Mira wrote: “I’m not a regular mom, I’m a cool mom.” In another picture, she wrote: “Relax guys it’s just temporary. Wait till I’m 5.”

Misha Kapoor showing off her coloured hair.

The little girl can be seen sporting a pony tail, with ends of her hair coloured magenta.

Mira also shared a cute picture of Misha, sitting in a shopping cart, while Shahid pulls it. Sharing the pic, she wrote: “Fresh produce!! Which aisle stocks these sweet treats?”

Mira, who is often photographed around Mumbai (be it her solo outings or dinner and lunch dates with Shahid), was out of limelight, in the two months that followed the birth of her son, Zain.However, prior to that, in the run-up to Zain’s birth, Mira came to be associated with maternity fashion.

Shahid, meanwhile, has been busy with the shoot of his film Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. A source, speaking to Mumbai Mirro had said, “The protagonist is a Punjabi like Shahid who is best suited for the part because he emulates both power and vulnerability.”

